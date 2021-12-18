Intrepid Networks announces a new Chief Technology Officer and Vice President of Engineering for the Denver Division.

2021/12/19 | 15:32 - Source: Iraq News

Technology leaders join the Intrepid Networks team to advance transformative innovation.

Shing brings deep expertise in public safety systems, software, and infrastructure”

— Britt Kane, President and CEO

ORLANDO , FLORIDA, USA, December 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intrepid Networks, a leader in mobile solutions for Public Safety, has been actively expanding its leadership team.



We are excited to announce that Shing Lin has joined the executive team as Chief Technology Officer, alongside Andrew Greene, named Vice President of Engineering, Denver Division.Shing brings 20 years of industry leadership to the team with a strong combination of deep user and technical expertise.



In his role as CTO, Shing will be leading the transformative innovation agenda to accelerate the fielding of required capabilities that fulfill our customers' core mission.



Before joining Intrepid Networks, Shing served as Chief Technology Officer for the third-largest county in the United States in Harris County, Texas, where he was at the forefront of leading Harris County's digital transformation.



While at the County, he worked with department heads and elected officials to establish and develop strategic technology initiatives to improve public safety and government services.



Shing also spent several years at AT&T working with government agencies on transitioning and adopting mobile technology to improve efficiencies.



Shing brings experiences from multiple industries, including Public Sector, High Tech, Financial Services, and Telecommunications."We are excited for Shing to join the Intrepid Networks team in this important role," said Britt Kane, President and CEO of Intrepid Networks.



"Shing brings deep expertise in public safety systems, software, and infrastructure built on an extensive career in technology.



His diverse experience makes him distinctively suited to drive innovation as we accelerate offerings for the commercial and public safety markets.""Intrepid has an inspiring culture with a talented team - I'm looking forward to working with our team and customers to help deliver transformative mission solutions," said Shing.In his new role, Andy Greene will lead the Denver Engineering team supporting automation initiatives and a web-based technology roadmap for Intrepid Networks."We are honored to have Andy join the Intrepid Networks team heading the Denver Division." "Andy brings expertise in public safety automation systems, software, and infrastructure and strong leadership skills to execute the technical vision and deliver best-in-class solutions," said Britt Kane, President and CEO of Intrepid Networks.Andy brings more than 20+ years of public safety service and technology leadership Spanning Emergency Response Software, Incident Management Systems, Personnel Accountability Reporting Systems, tracking systems, and infrastructure.



Prior to joining Intrepid, Andy was VP of Engineering at IRT Software for the past 13 years.



He was instrumental in bringing IRT from a small startup to a leader in the Emergency Response Software industry.In addition to serving in the United States Marine Corps, Andy proudly served as an EMT and a member of the Federal Disaster Medical Response Team (DMAT/NMRT), performing HazMat and Disaster Response and holding the roles of IT/Communications Chief and Acting Deputy Commander.This year marks a pivotal point in Intrepid Networks' journey to become a transformative force in Public Safety and commercial organizations.



Now more than ever, Intrepid is positioned to play a leading role in enabling teams to communicate, collaborate and coordinate more effectively.



Fundamental to our growth strategy is to bring together great people and foster an inspiring culture.Intrepid NetworksOur mission is to provide critical operational support to both government and commercial organizations so that team members can instantaneously communicate, collaborate, and coordinate.



We offer standard products for mission and business-critical operations and custom development for government agencies, including unique software applications, embedded firmware design, and low-cost communication hardware.

