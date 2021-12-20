Al-Furat Rehabilitates Chemical Factory

2021/12/20 | 04:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Al-Furat General Company for Chemical Industries and Pesticides has rehabilitated its soda and chlorine factory, which had been inactive for 13 years.The company, which is part of the Ministry of Industry and Minerals, says the factory operates with environmentally friendly membrane cell technology, and contains four lines to produce four […]

