2021/12/20 | 05:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) has revealed more details of its solar power projects in Iraq.In an interview with Project Finance International (PFI), the company's CFO, Niall Hannigan, said the engagement will see five solar PV schemes with a combined capacity of 1GW.This will comprise a 450MW scheme in […]

read more More Details of Masdar's Iraq Solar Project first appeared on Iraq Business News.