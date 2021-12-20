Countdown to Launch Elite Capital & Co. Limited's New Corporate Identity

2021/12/20 | 08:10 - Source: Iraq News

BEIJING, CHINA, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr.



Faisal Khazaal, Chairman of Elite Capital & Co.



Limited, announced today that the company has started a count down to launch it's new corporate identity."Today, the countdown has begun for the launch of the new identity of Elite Capital & Co.



Limited, and our new logo will be revealed in the celebration of the New Year event 2022," Dr.



Faisal Khazaal said.Elite Capital & Co.



Limited is a private limited company that provides project-related services including Management, Consultancy, and Funding, particularly for large infrastructure and commercial projects.Elite Capital & Co.



Limited has its head office in London (UK), with our Board Members, Staff, and Agents being located across the Middle East, Asia, and Europe.Elite Capital & Co.



Limited offers a wealth of experience in Banking & Financial transactions and has a range of specialized advisory services for private, SME, or corporate clients, and governments.When required they can also customize and structure their products and services to meet the specific needs of the clients.Elite Capital & Co.



Limited has made strategic alliances with several organizations and companies which have given them access to international markets in Europe, Asia, Africa, Middle East, and GCC regions.



This has given Elite Capital & Co.



a substantial foundation of clients to build on, in addition to access to the markets that are most in need of the products and services they offer."In the year 2022, Elite Capital will enter its tenth year, and it became important to have a new logo and corporate identity to reflect the growth and financial strength of the company," Dr.



Faisal Khazaal said.Elite Capital & Co.



Limited has designed and launched the first one-of-a-kind financial system under the name ‘Government Future Financing 2030 Program’ back on the 15th of January 2020 to provide financial support rather than lending to Governments.Under this program, Elite Capital & Co.



and its governmental portfolios sign agreements with the respective Government to support the country’s National Projects, by providing 80% of the financing needs of those National Projects without burdening the Ministry of Finance with sovereign loans.



In return, the Government announces the projects on a bidding basis by inviting all local companies and international consortia, to bid for the 20% remain funding, construction, and project operations, thereby ensuring fairness, equality, and transparency according to the rules, regulations, and laws applicable in the respective country.On the 15th of October 2021, the UK Intellectual Property Office approved and issued a Registration Certificate for the Trademark ‘Government Future Financing 2030 Program’ with Certificate No.



UK00003650455.Government Future Financing 2030 Program ® is an official United Kingdom ‘Finance Trademark’ by Elite Capital & Co.



Limited under the following descriptions:Trademark No.UK00003650455StatusRegisteredOwner(s) nameElite Capital & Co.



Limited33 St.



James Square, London, England, SW1Y4JS, United KingdomCountry of IncorporationUnited KingdomCompany registration number8203510List of ServicesCorporate finance; Financing services; Project financing; Project finance; Finance services; Loan financing; Corporate financing; Financing of loans; Arranging of finance; Industrial financing services; Financing and loan services; Management of corporate finances; Financing of loans against security; Loans [financing]; Providing financing; Financially-guaranteed financing; Asset-based financing; Loans (Financing of -); Corporate finance services; Arranging finance for businesses; Financing and funding services; Financing of development projects; Financing services for companies; Facilitating and arranging financing; Financing of industrial activities; Arranging the provision of finance; Financing of short-term loans; Arranging finance for construction projects; Loans [financing] and discount of bills; Provision of finance for civil engineering constructions; Advisory services relating to investments and finance.Dr.



Faisal Khazaal concluded his statement by saying, “Changing the identity of Elite Capital does not mean changing the logo only, but it reflects the strength of the Board of Directors and the Elite Capital team, both inside and outside the UK, and creating the future with many governments and private sectors to build a strong global financial future.”Contact Details –Elite Capital & Co.



Limited33 St.



James SquareLondon, SW1Y4JSUnited KingdomTelephone: +44 (0) 203 709 5060SWIFT Code: ELCTGB21LEI Code: 254900NNN237BBHG7S26Website: ec.uk.comNNNN

Dr.



Faisal KhazaalElite Capital & Co.



Limited+44 2037095060email us hereVisit us on social media:TwitterLinkedInOther

December 20, 2021, 03:00 GMT

