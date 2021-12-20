Christmas Catastrophe Looming For Rough Sleepers

2021/12/20 | 21:16 - Source: Iraq News

Our unpaid volunteers walk five miles weekly to hand out warm drinks & food to rough sleepers.



We need funds so we can continue our mission to give hope, employment opportunities and shelter”

— Dr Ife Garba

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glasgow based charity Humanity Uplifting People has warned Christmas could spell terrible illnesses like killer flu and the threat of the omicron surge for homeless rough sleepers as temperatures plummet to freezing in December 2021.Figures showed Scotland had the worst death rate for homeless people in the United Kingdom for 2019 with 216 recorded.But with statistics still to be released for 2020, Humanity Uplifting People is trying to raise much-needed funds to help their outreach programmes.The latest Scottish Government figures published in June 2021 show there was a 13 per cent jump in homeless people who slept on the streets the night before.But as figures for the winter are yet to be released for 2021, Dr Ifeoluwa Garba is warning dire death threatening circumstances face Scotland’s rough sleeping population this Christmas.Dr Garba said: “A freezing, horrifying and terrifying Christmas awaits Scotland’s rough sleepers who are at serious risk of death as a result of the weather.“There is a disparity between figures between from various bodies, and December temperatures are predicted to be freezing and below and well into January.“It is torturous for rough sleepers to be on the streets, especially women.



I have personally encountered young ladies who have been stabbed, abused and most of all let down by the authorities who are supposed to take care of them.“Our 100 per cent volunteering team walk up to five miles per week to hand out warm drinks, food and to give the rough sleepers clothes.



But what we need are the funds to ensure our service can carry out its mission to give hope, employment opportunities and shelter.”Dr Garba continued: “What we really need is office space, as well as safe places to shelter these people both vulnerable women and men who need help, hope, and support.



Our aim is to roll out our mission across Scotland.“I would send a plea to businesses to support us in our mission and any grant funders out there who want to help people get back on their feet, out of their misery, and give them the chance to have a secure bright future.“The Scottish Government is still to update its homelessness statistics for this year, and we would applaud them for the work they have done to get people off the streets.



But we can do more, we think it’s helping that makes us human, that makes our community stronger.



Our charity is young, but we are ambitious, we have belief, strong values and big hearts and care for each soul we encounter on the streets.”Notes To EditorsFor More Information Contact: Dr Ifeoluwa Garba (Ife) founder on 0141 391 8220 or 07531 464775 or email on ife.garba@hup.org.uk.Operated 100% by volunteers, Humanity Uplifting People (HUP) is a small, ambitious, developing registered charity based in Glasgow, Scotland.



It became a not-for-profit organisation in 2018, after its philanthropist founder Dr Ifeoluwa Garba, a Knowledge Exchange Fellow in the Centre for Energy Policy at the University of Strathclyde, moved to Scotland in 2011.



German-born engineer Ife, (who has four degrees, including a PHD and speaks four languages) had her eyes opened to the harsh reality of Scotland's homelessness problem when she moved to Glasgow.



Just one encounter with a shivering, starving homeless man at Glasgow's Argyle Arcade prompted her to act.



She immediately began pounding pavements offering pastoral support to Glasgow's homeless and rough sleeping community.



Dr Garba spent over a year in Nigeria advocating against homelessness and the abuse of women and children while promoting the importance of education for all.



Alongside a brilliant team of like-minded, caring people, Dr Garba and HUP's army of volunteers got to know more stories offering solace to homeless people around the city centre.The charity grew out of this work, and in December 2018, the team assembled to formulate a plan to build a recognised registered organisation giving the homeless tangible and practical solutions.



Since then, the charity has developed further with the recruitment of street volunteers.



Successful fundraising bids have aided the continuation of Humanity Uplifting People's operations, securing much-needed funds, enabling future development programmes.



