Syria, Iraqi discuss Increasing Trade

2021/12/21

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq and Syria have discussed a possible increase in trade between the two countries.Syria's state-controlled news agency SANA reports that Syrian Economy and Foreign Trade Minister, Dr.Mohammad Samer al-Khalil, met with the Chargé d'Affairs at the Iraqi Embassy in Damascus, Yassin Sharif al-Hujaimi, and discussed the facilitation of border crossings […]

