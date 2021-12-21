Syria, Iraqi discuss Increasing Trade

2021/12/21 | 04:24 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Iraq and Syria have discussed a possible increase in trade between the two countries.
Syria's state-controlled news agency SANA reports that Syrian Economy and Foreign Trade Minister, Dr.
Mohammad Samer al-Khalil, met with the Chargé d'Affairs at the Iraqi Embassy in Damascus, Yassin Sharif al-Hujaimi, and discussed the facilitation of border crossings […]
