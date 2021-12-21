2021/12/21 | 04:54 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC) has started drilling a well "Ammara 19" at Missan Oil Company (MOC)'s Amara field, within the Mishrif reservoir.IDC's Director General, Bassim Abdul Kareem, said the drilling operations were carried out using the 2000-HP drilling rig "IDC 23".The planned depth of the well is 3,290 meters.[…]

IDC starts Drilling in Mishrif Reservoir