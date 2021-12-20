Mutual Capital Investment Fund Announces Initial Investor Closing

2021/12/21 | 07:24 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- WYALUSING, PA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mutual Capital Investment Fund, a newly formed fund focused on making investments in the mutual insurance industry, announced its initial investor closing of $28 million.The Fund will continue investor solicitation over the next year and seeks additional investment of approximately $100 million primarily from the insurance industry as well as other participants experienced in mutual insurance company investing. The Fund sponsor is Mutual Capital Group, and its chairman, Jay W.Chadwick."The goal of the fund is to provide 'mutual friendly' growth capital to mutual insurance companies and mutual holding companies," Mr.Chadwick stated.“I have been a proud member of the mutual insurance industry for over 30 years; I believe in the model and want to perpetuate it.Mutuals can sometimes struggle with access to capital.The goal of the Fund is to provide mutuals with capital and help companies preserve mutuality if that is their goal.The accelerating trend of mutuals forming mutual holding companies should provide the Fund with ample investment opportunities.” Jason Wolfe, an investment banker and a mutual insurance company board member, is the President and CEO of the Fund’s management company, Mutual Capital Investment Advisors, LLC.Mr.Wolfe is responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund, solicitation of investors and identification of Fund investment opportunities.Mr.Wolfe noted, “the Fund is a particularly attractive alternative investment for the mutual insurance industry.The Fund will be investing in companies that mutuals understand and will further the preservation of the mutual industry.The Fund has been structured so that a Fund investment will be an admitted asset for statutory purposes and quarterly reporting of the Fund value, supported by a recognized, independent valuation firm, which will provide mutuals with the information they need to fulfill their regulatory reporting obligations.We look forward to partnering with mutual insurance companies and assisting them with capital related needs for many years to come.” Griffin Financial Group, LLC is acting as placement agent for the Fund.For more information on the Fund contact:Jay Chadwick: (570) 721-0342; jchadwick@mutualcapitalgrp.comJason Wolfe: (216) 256-8504; jwolfe@mutualcapitalfund.comJeffrey Waldron: (610) 223-8675; jeffrey.waldron@griffinfingroup.com

Jason WolfeMutual Capital Investment Advisors, LLC+1 216-256-8504jwolfe@mutualcapitalfund.com

You just read:

News Provided By

December 20, 2021, 13:00 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release