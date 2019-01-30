“I forgive you:” Ghadir’s mother to Donald Trump

2019/01/30 | 14:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Asked if the US decision to withdraw from Syria might have been one of the causes of the bombing, she responded, “I think so.”
That is easy to understand. In the three years that US forces have been in eastern Syria, they have suffered very few casualties. The January 16 suicide bombing at a popular Manbij restaurant was the most lethal. Nineteen people, including the four Americans, were killed in that assault.
Five days later, another bomb targeted a joint convoy of the US-led Coalition and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in Hasakah province. The Islamic State, quite arguably, was emboldened by the decision to withdraw US troops.
Amina recalled how, many years ago, she had met her husband in Damascus. He had fled to Syria, escaping Saddam Hussein’s regime. She was at a friend’s house, and he came over to her and said, “I want to marry someone like you.”
She laughed, but they started dating, and they did get married. In the late 1990s, they emigrated to America, and their children, including Ghadir, followed them a few years later.
Ghadir “loved to serve the army,” her mother told Kurdistan 24. “She was very, very proud of her job,” and “she did what she dreamed about.”
Amina described her daughter as an extremely friendly and caring person, as did others, including her younger brother, Ali, who called Ghadir “my best friend.”
