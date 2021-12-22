SafeYou App: Protection from Gender-Based Violence in Kurdistan

2021/12/22 | 04:16 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- UNFPA, MOI KRI launch SafeYou App, helping women and girls in Kurdistan be protected from gender-based violence The Ministry of Interior in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), the General Directorate of Combatting Violence against Women and Families (DGCVAW) and UNFPA have launched the SafeYou application in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.The SafeYou application helps […]

