2021/12/22 | 04:46 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Ministry of Finance has directed the Public Debt Department, in cooperation with the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) to launch a second issue of construction bonds, which will be tradable on the stock market.The bonds, also know as a "binaa bonds", will be available for trading for a period of […]

read more Iraq Announces Second Construction Bond Issuance first appeared on Iraq Business News.