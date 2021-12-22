Kurdish Muslim Clerics Gather to Discuss Countering Radicalization


Kurdish Muslim Clerics Gather to Discuss Countering Radicalization
2021/12/22 | 05:02 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Some Muslim clerics in Iraq's Kurdistan Region are calling on religious leaders to take a more active role in countering radical ideologies.

The call came Tuesday during a conference of clerics gathered in the Garmyan district in Iraqi Kurdistan to discuss ways to counter radicalization. VOA’s Dilshad Anwar was at the conference and filed this report narrated by Rikar Hussein.

Camera: Dilshad Anwar   Produced by: Dilshad Anwar

