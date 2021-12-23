2021/12/23 | 03:38 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Akeel Abbas for Al Monitor.Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Iraqi Sunni parties compete for parliament speaker Two large Sunni coalitions, the Taqaddom alliance led by Muhammad al-Halbusi and the Azm alliance led by Khamis al-Khanjar, are competing for […]

read more Iraq's Sunni Parties Compete for Parliament Speaker first appeared on Iraq Business News.