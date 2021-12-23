Funding Opportunity for Iraqi Projects

2021/12/23 | 04:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Request for Statements of Interest: FY21 DRL Iraq Programs The U.S.Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor (DRL) has announced a Request for Statements of Interest (RSOI) outlining project concepts and capacity to manage programs in Iraq that will: strengthen effective governance; increase political participation and civic activism; promote fundamental freedoms; and support atrocity prevention, accountability, and […]

