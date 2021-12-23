Al Majal Signs Agreement with Iraq Drilling Company (IDC)

2021/12/23 | 04:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Al Majal Signs a Partnership Agreement with Iraq Drilling Company (IDC) Al Majal has signed a three-year partnership agreement with Iraq Drilling Company (IDC).The agreement aims to develop IDC's technical teams and to qualify its specialized maintenance workshops in accordance with international standards.In an online statement published by IDC, the company said that […]

