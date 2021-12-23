2021/12/23 | 18:44 - Source: Iraq News

Verge partners with HyperSphere to launch WalletGuard, the world’s first quantum immune cloud based cryptographic wallet protection and recovery service

USA, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Open-source cryptocurrency is taking a quantum leap with data shadowing technology.Verge Currency is entering into a global strategic partnership with HyperSphere Technologies to prevent cryptocurrency from being hacked, lost, or stolen.



Bringing quantum security to today’s wallets.



Currently, cryptocurrencies are reliant on private keys to access it’s stored value, normally stored as a file on a drive.



Once a bad actor obtains these private keys – akin to a password or phrase – digital currency can be accessed and then stolen.



Over the last five years, billions of cryptocurrencies have been stolen or lost.HyperSphere WalletGuard – a cloud-based subscription service leveraging its patented data shadowing technology will be available in Q1 2022.



Unlike hardware wallets, there is nothing to buy or a need to remember complicated passphrases or secret seeds that are associated with a user’s private key.



The days of fail-safe combination attempts lost physical media, and damaged hardware are gone."Verge (XVG) is best known for its security and speed and is designed for everyday use.



HyperSphere provides a transformative data security solution that will help people avoid the billions of dollars of losses suffered by other cryptocurrency users in the loss of recovery phrases, private keys, and protection of software-based wallets.



Our patented shadowing technology is not encryption but radically different and innovative as the first of its kind to provide quantum immune protection.



We are very excited to partner with Verge and their community to continue their mission around adoption and security as we leverage their payment process as our first and exclusive crypto payment option."-Bill Tohtz, CTOVerge Currency – A community-driven volunteer-based cryptocurrency; known to be the first in many industries when it comes to accepting digital currency.



With its million-person community and hundreds of volunteers, from around the globe, Verge Currency (XVG) works alongside Bitcoin as an inexpensive, faster, and more data-secure payment method.



Verge is to the cryptocurrency space, as McAfee was to cybersecurity, pioneering; and the partnership behind Verge and HyperSphere is built upon this legacy.After the partnership was announced, Justin Vendetta stated "I am very excited to be partnering with a company whose sole purpose is to start providing the next level of private key security in the cryptosphere!"The HyperSphere WalletGuard will work as a monthly subscription where users can plan to access and protect 1, 5, or 10 digital wallets and may cancel at any time.



Upon sign-up and verification of identity, users will be prompted to create quantum immune data shadows of their passphrase or secret seed.



WalletGuard then creates and distributes two data shadows to two of the subscriber’s designated email addresses and keeps one of the data shadows.



The underlying passphrase or secret seed is destroyed.



Welcome to the world of unhackable.



To recover a lost passphrase or secret seed, a user only needs to combine one of their data shadows stored in a designated email location, copy, and hit restore – instantly, the passphrase or secret seed will be revealed.



Welcome to the world of never-losing-your-digital money.As partners, the only cryptocurrency HyperSphere that will be accepted for subscription to the WalletGuard service will be Verge’s XVG.



Payment will also be accepted in traditional forms such as credit cards.About VergeVerge Currency (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency pushed forward by a team of professional and experienced volunteers, through the use of VergePay; built from the foundation of Bitcoin, Verge promotes ease-of-use, speed, and community ownership.



In 7-years it has grown to be a global currency that can be used without borders.For more information visit www.vergecurrency.com

Alexandre EdererVerge CurrencyAlex@vergecurrency.comVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterLinkedInOther

