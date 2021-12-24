Genel Energy appoints new Non-Executive Director

2021/12/24 | 04:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Genel Energy has announced the appointment of Yetik Mert (pictured) as an Independent Non-Executive Director, with immediate effect.Yetik has almost 40 years' technical, commercial, business development, and general management experience, including holding executive and non-executive Directorship roles across the energy utility and industrial sectors in MENA, CEE and the USA.Yetik […]

