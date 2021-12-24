Nicholas Liou Offers Tips for Exercising Outdoors in Winter

2021/12/25 | 11:06 - Source: Iraq News

EVANSTON, IL, USA, December 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exercising during the winter months adds numerous challenges for those living in cold environments.



As an Evanston, Illinois local, Nicholas Liou understands cold, windy winters in the Chicago area.



He recently offered his top tips for exercising outdoors during the cold winter months."Many people find it difficult to get motivated to exercise in a gym or other indoor area," Liou said.



"But colder weather doesn't have to keep you indoors.



You just need to take a few extra precautions to stay warm and safe."Staying Safe in the ColdThe No.



1, most important element of exercising in winter is to stay safe.



This means checking with your doctor first if you have heart issues, asthma, or other conditions that inhibit your normal exercise routine. Additionally, staying safe in the cold means always wearing reflective clothing, as there are more hours of darkeners during the winter months.



You'll also want to purchase a quality pair of shoes with excellent traction to prevent falls. Skiers, snowboarders, and others who exercise at high altitudes should always wear sunscreen and eye protection, as the high altitude and glare off of the snow make the sun's rays more powerful and harmful.Staying Warm While ExercisingExercising raises your body temperature, but sometimes that's not quite enough when the temperatures are freezing.



This means you'll need to keep yourself warm with layers of clothing.Exercise enthusiasts like Nicholas Liou suggest beginning with a thin underlayer that will draw sweat away from the body.



The second layer should be an insulating layer of wool or fleece, then a waterproof yet breathable outer layer.



The amount of layering you use will vary depending on the type of exercise you're doing and how cold the weather is. The hands, feet, and head are especially important, as these are the areas of the body most susceptible to frostbite.



Wear glen liners under gloves or mittens for those especially cool days as well as thermal socks.



Athletes exercising in cold weather often may want to purchase an additional pair of sneakers one size larger to accommodate using two pairs of socks for warmth. About Nicholas LiouNicholas Liou is an avid athlete living in the Chicago area, a region known for its harsh winter conditions.



He is a runner, rower, and general fitness enthusiast. Liou explained that exercising regularly is essential for optimal physical and mental health.



Exercising outdoors in the winter months is entirely possible with the correct gear designed for safety and warmth.

