(Video) Iran - Maryam Rajavi: Christ is the ultimate message of the victory of rebelling against tyranny and injustice

PARIS, FRANCE, December 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maryam Rajavi: Greetings to Jesus Christ the “Sun of Justice” for the deprived & oppressed and the guiding star encouraging them to rise and revolt for freedom.The Holy Quran describes her as one of the greatest missionaries of unity and trailblazers of human liberty.Dear compatriots,Honorable Christians in Iran and around the world, supporters of the Iranian people’s Resistance,Merry Christmas to all of you, the followers of deliverance, peace, and justice.On this blessed night, followed by the “brightest days” with the birth of Christ, I pray for my people and homeland to triumph over the criminal sinister mullahs’ regime and achieve freedom and happiness.We honor the name of Christ, which in the words of the Bible is “the light of the world.” He is the inspiration to everyone who seeks to bring down the oppressors, hypocritical Pharisees, and the demagogue mullahs.On this night, let us remember the mothers of the martyrs of the 1988 massacre, the mothers of the martyrs of the uprising, especially of the November 2019 uprising, whose courage and sacrifice match the Virgin Mary’s.Christ (PBUH) is the prophet of those who lay down their lives for freedom and stand up for justice.



He belongs to all the people of the world.



He is the prophet of “those who mourn,” the prophet of “the meek,” the prophet of “those who hunger and thirst for righteousness,” and the prophet of “those who are persecuted for righteousness sake” or falsely reviled.



(Matthew 5:3-11)Today, he is among the protesters in Iran, with the deprived farmers of Isfahan, Shahrekord, and Khuzestan.



He is with those who thirst for water and freedom throughout Iran.



As he said, “For where two or three gather in my name, there am I with them.” (Matthew 18:20)He is with the Baluch fuel carriers and martyrs.



He is with the frustrated teachers who want the children of Iran to gain knowledge while enjoying freedom and equality.Christ is the ultimate message of the victory of rebelling against tyranny and injustice because “the light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.” (John 1:5)We also pray for the healing and recovery of all the sick on this splendid night.



We pray for those deprived of medical facilities and care under the mullahs’ rule—those oppressed and plundered by this oppressive regime.Therefore, in my prayers I repeat the words of Jesus Christ, who said, “Love each other as I have loved you.



