2021/12/26 | 20:42 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs, and ILO launch activities to combat child labour in Iraq The Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs and the International Labour Organization (ILO) kicked off a series of activities that support a nation-wide campaign to tackle the worst forms of child labour in the country.The activities are part […]

read more New Actions to Combat Child Labour in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.