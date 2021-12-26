2021/12/26 | 20:42 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Ali Al-Mawlawi, for 1001 Iraqi Thoughts.Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Iraq Needs a Full Manual Recount to Overcome Election Impasse Three weeks since Iraq's electoral commission (IHEC) announced the final results of the October 10 elections, the Federal Supreme […]

read more Iraq "Needs a Full Manual Recount to Overcome Election Impasse" first appeared on Iraq Business News.