From War-Torn to Tearing Up the Charts: Bajro’s Continued Rise to Dominance in the Reggaeton Genre

The Bosnian-born, American-raised music producer has his sights set on working with today’s hottest and upcoming Spanish-speaking artists

As I look to the future of where Bajro Entertainment is heading, my goal is to revolutionize the reggaeton genre with various musical influences and a new and fresh style that the masses will love.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most people would be skeptical about a Bosnian-born, American-raised, non-Spanish speaking music writer and producer finding success working with Latin American artists.



But after they meet Bajro Ponjevic (pronounced BYE-row) and hear his work, that skepticism immediately fades.Bajro’s story is one that is complex and the type of story that those who believe in the American Dream celebrate.



Born in Bosnia, Bajro remained in the country until he was five years old when his family fled the war-torn country to find a better life.



They ended up in Oakland, California, and later lived in Alameda.From a young age, Bajro had an interest in music.



His interest in and pursuit of a career related to the industry later took him to Los Angeles, where he currently resides and works with his production company Bajro Entertainment.Bajro has written and produced music for a wide range of genres, including hip-hop, house, trap, and R&B.



Now, Bajro has his sights set on making a name for himself in reggaeton and is hoping to work with some of the biggest names in the Latin American and global music scenes, including Ozuna, Nicky Jam, J Balvin, Bad Bunny, and Pitbull.Through Bajro Entertainment, Bajro and his team offer song and music production services; writers and lyricists for melodic and lyrical compositions; creation of beats for hip hop, trap, electronic, and other genres; professional mastering; and mixing engineering to get the perfect mix for musical tracks.And while at first glance Bajro’s services might seem typical of what most production companies offer, what sets Bajro apart is the type of artists he works with and his method in working with them.Despite not being his native language and not being fully bilingual, Bajro works primarily with artists who speak Spanish, although he has worked with interpreters in English in the past.



And even though Bajro doesn't speak Spanish and isn't a singer, these facts haven't held him back in finding success.“I don't sing.



But I have a vision for the song, and I put together a team to help me,” Bajro explained.



“I sit down and work with someone to make the rhythm the way I want.



I then work with a team to translate my songs from English to Spanish.



After that, I find an artist with the voice that captures how I want the song to sound.”Bajro’s unique approach to music production has been a success thus far, and he’s looking to scale up his notoriety after a string of catchy songs skyrocketing up the streaming charts.His latest effort, "Doncella,” brought together Kael and One Sebastian to bring his inspirational melodies to life.



“Doncella” is gaining success on streaming platforms, and Bajro hopes the song's success will help bring in other exciting collaborations as it continues to get noticed.



Other successful songs by Bajro include "LA Playboy” and "Bendiciones," among others.On the heels of his streaming success, Bajro plans to go on a world tour as soon as COVID travel restrictions loosen.



One of his first stops will be Spain, where he's hoping to connect with fans and Spanish-speaking artists as he showcases his work with other Spanish-speaking artists."As I look to the future of where Bajro Entertainment is heading, my goal is to revolutionize the reggaeton genre with various musical influences and a new and fresh style that the masses will love,” said Bajro.To learn more about Bajro, visit https://bajro.com/.

