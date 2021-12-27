Iraqi Shia political groups get together in al-Maliki's house

2021/12/27 | 03:14 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Local Iraqi sources reported that a meeting of the Coordinating Council of Shiite groups is taking place at the home of Nouri al-Maliki, head of the State of Law Coalition.

An informed source told Al-Forat News that "The groups in the Coordination Council held an important meeting at Al-Maliki's house this evening before the Federal Court holds the session to discuss the protests against the election results, which are scheduled to take place tomorrow, Monday."

The Coordinating Council will discuss the latest political developments and important issues at the meeting, including tomorrow's Federal Court hearing on protests against the election results.

Meanwhile, Iraqi sources announced tightened security measures in Iraq before the federal court announces its decision on the complaints against the recent votes.

