Safwan Border Crossing Re-Opened

2021/12/27 | 04:30 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's General Customs Authority has announced the reopening of the Safwan/Abdali border crossing between Iraq and Kuwait.The crossing had previously been closed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus).Designs were completed earlier this year for a redevelopment of the crossing.(Source: General Customs Authority)

