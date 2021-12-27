Safwan Border Crossing Re-Opened


2021/12/27 | 04:30 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

Iraq's General Customs Authority has announced the reopening of the Safwan/Abdali border crossing between Iraq and Kuwait.

The crossing had previously been closed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

Designs were completed earlier this year for a redevelopment of the crossing.

(Source: General Customs Authority)

