Safwan Border Crossing Re-Opened

2021/12/27 | 04:30 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Iraq's General Customs Authority has announced the reopening of the Safwan/Abdali border crossing between Iraq and Kuwait.
The crossing had previously been closed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus).
Designs were completed earlier this year for a redevelopment of the crossing.
(Source: General Customs Authority)
