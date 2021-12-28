Zwipe, INC to pilot Biometric Payment Cards in Iraq

2021/12/28 | 04:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Norwegian biometric authentication firm Zwipe and International Network for Cards and Digital Payment Services (INC) have announced that they will pilot Biometric Payment Cards in Iraq.According to a press release from Zwipe, this will be the first biometric payment card pilot in the country, and INC will be offering issuance of white […]

