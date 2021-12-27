Iraq's top court ratifies parliamentary election results

2021/12/28 | 05:34 - Source: Iraq News

Issued on: 27/12/2021 - 14:15

Iraq's supreme court on Monday ratified the results of the October 10, 2021, legislative elections after rejecting a motion by the Hashed al-Shaabi ex-paramilitary alliance that contested its defeat in the polls.

The ratification, following a delay of more than two months, clears the way for a new parliament to hold its inaugural session within two weeks, under Iraqi law.

"The Federal Supreme Court has ratified the results of the legislative elections," its media officer announced in a brief statement.

In multi-confessional and multi-ethnic Iraq, the formation of governments has involved complex negotiations ever since the 2003 US-led invasion toppled dictator Saddam Hussein.

Shiite Muslim firebrand cleric Moqtada al-Sadr was declared on November 30 as the biggest winner of the election.

Sadr's movement won nearly a fifth of the seats – 73 out of the assembly's total 329, well ahead of the 17 seats of the Fatah (Conquest) Alliance, the political arm of the pro-Iran Hashed.

Hashed leaders rejected the result – sharply down from their 48 seats in the outgoing assembly – as a "fraud".

The Hashed organised protests and appealed the results hoping to have them annulled, claiming "serious violations".

The Fatah Alliance alleged the electronic voting system had failed to recognise the finger print identification of many voters.

It also protested at what is claimed were the alleged failings of a new electronic machine used for the election.

Once parliament holds its inaugural session, lawmakers will elect a president, who will in turn appoint a prime minister to be approved by the legislature.

