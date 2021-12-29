Iraq joins China's AIIB as a

2021/12/29 | 05:12 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Board of Governors of China's Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has approved the application of Iraq to join the Bank.Iraq becomes AIIB's 51st regional member, bringing the Bank's approved membership to 105 in total.As a multilateral development bank with the mission of financing infrastructure for tomorrow, AIIB aims to support its members […]

