Iraqi Supreme Court Ratifies Election Results

2021/12/29 | 05:12 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi Supreme Court has reportedly ratified the results of October's parliamentary election.Pro-Iranian groups had challenged the result, which was a victory for Moqtada al-Sadr, who opposes influence from both Iran and the US.The court's decision means that negotiations can now officially begin on the formation of a new government.[…]

