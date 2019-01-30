عربي | كوردى
US-led Coalition’s foreign ministers to meet in Washington on ISIS
2019/01/30 | 14:55
The United States will host foreign ministers from all member states of the international coalition battling ISIS in February, the State Department said.The 79 ministers will meet in Washington on 6 February, the department said in a statement.The diplomats, according to the statement, will meet “for in-depth discussions on the impending territorial defeat of ISIS in Iraq and Syria, which is the result of four years of Coalition and our partners’ efforts, and a significant milestone towards delivering ISIS an enduring defeat.”The ministers will ponder the next phase of the campaign in Iraq and Syria, “which will focus on protecting against a resurgence of ISIS through stabilization and security assistance. Ministers will also discuss important next steps in degrading ISIS’s global networks and affiliates outside Iraq and Syria.”The meeting comes in a wake of a controversial move by US President Donald Trump to withdraw its troops from Syria where the war to retake the last pockets from ISIS is still underway.





