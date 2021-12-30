Irish Company to Advise Iraq on Financial Info Management System

2021/12/30 | 05:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Ministry of Finance has signed a contract with the Irish-based consultancy AARC Ltd to provide "advisory services regarding the preparation of functional and technical requirements and IFMIS [integrated financial management information systems] bid documents." According to a statement from the Ministry, the project has an implementation period of 17 months, and […]

