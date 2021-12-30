2021/12/30 | 05:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- From Rudaw.Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Erbil and West Azerbaijan provinces sign MoU to increase trade The governors of Erbil and Iran's Kurdish-majority West Azerbaijan provinces met on Tuesday and signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to increase trade movement […]

read more Erbil and Iran sign MoU to Increase Trade first appeared on Iraq Business News.