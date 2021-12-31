Iraqi Power Station Developer to provide Smart Meters

2021/12/31 | 04:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi cabinet has required the developer of the Al-Khairat [Al-Khayrat] power station to also supply smart meters for use by domestic and industrial customers.According to a statement from the Cabinet, the investing company, which it says is Harlow International, will prepare between 100,000 and 150,000 smart meters, in addition to […]

