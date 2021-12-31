Agreement Signed for Al-Faw Refinery Project

2021/12/31 | 05:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The preliminary principles agreement for the Al-Faw investment refinery project has been signed in Baghdad.The refinery will have a capacity of 300,000 barrels per day, while the petrochemical complex will be able to produce 3 million tons [per annum?].The Minister of Oil, Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail, said that this project will […]

