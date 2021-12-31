Iraq Daily Roundup: 34 Killed

2021/12/31 | 13:08 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- At least 34 people were killed, and three more were wounded in recent violence:

Security forces hunting for a wanted man found him in Rashayad.



The wanted man, reportedly an Islamic State member, fought back for two hours.



Details are unclear, but as many as 19 people were killed in the fighting, and three security people were wounded.



Security officials say that the man killed his family before killing himself.

Six militants were killed during operations on Qara Chokh Mountain.

A Turkish security operation killed nine members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in the Gara region.

