Nurse Risks Polarizing Plan to Reduce 500,000 Nurse Retirements and Prevent Million+ U.S. Nurse Shortage Count

MALIBU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pamela Jane Nye is an acclaimed, respected nurse who, since her 2019 UCLA Medical Center retirement, has earned and dismisses the deserving "maverick nurse" moniker for successfully challenging and changing status quo nurse education concepts.



How well nurses and hospitals receive Nye's recent status quo challenge involving nurse shortage mitigation is yet to be determined.Nye says she expects working nurse peers to perceive her mitigation plan as "career-saving." Hospital administrators? "Not so much.



but I think they'll stop short of 'hospital nurse piracy' because they'll recognize my 'hospital entrepreneur vs.



intrapreneur' comparison has merit, including a win/win opportunity result for both sides."Nye's involvement is responsive to the American Nurses Association's statement that "half a million seasoned registered nurses will retire by 2022," also the U.S.



Bureau of Labor Statistics claims, "to avoid this nursing shortage, 1.1 million new RNs are needed to expand and replace nurse retirees."According to Nye, filling this nurse recruiting vacuum could be problematic, given hospitals typically continue to use antiquated approaches to recruiting men and women into the nursing field."Nurse love what they do," Nye explains, "yet they don't always love the environment in which they do it.



And with changing times, the stereotypic image of the obedient, dependent nurse bowing to the wishes of the hospital and physician is outdated.



Another factor is second-career nurses are hired having business world knowledge and come armed with an understanding of finance, revenue, cost savings, and reduction strategies."Nye also believes hospital administrators are becoming increasingly aware that nurse intrapreneurs are also inventors who recognize emerging career opportunities and are motivated to pursue second careers as nurse professionals."Unfortunately," says Nye, "with nurse innovation becoming a newly emerging field, hospitals, universities, and colleges are ill-prepared to deal with these emerging business challenges, including nurse entrepreneurs with varying levels of education.



Hospitals are also losing experienced nurses in their current 'intrapreneurial paradigm, " Nye adds, and refers to an Investopedia.com article about the recently coined "intrapreneur" term in a 1978 white paper titled "Intra-Corporate Entrepreneurship" and further popularized when published in 1985 by Time magazine.



(See www.investopedia.com).Distinguishable from entrepreneur, Nye identifies the nurse intrapreneur as "a hospital employee that's tasked or independently develops innovative ideas or projects within and for the hospital's exclusive benefit.



And while these intrapreneur nurses may not face any outsized risks, they neither reap the entrepreneur's recognition nor lucrative financial rewards.



Also," Nye emphasizes," Doctors and nurses see and recognize the barriers and challenges of providing innovative care every day, and are in perfect positions to improve efficiency, reduce time burden, reduce costs, and offer new ways of working that save thousands or millions of dollars."Nye's responded to this intrapreneurial vs.



entrepreneurial quandary by using her Neuroscience Nursing Ltd company to create a variety of "Six Saturdays to a Nursing Business" courses which introduce and guide nurses into the entrepreneurial business aspects of a nurse-owned business.



And from Nye's 2021 pilot program, participating nurses were not disappointed.While Nye modestly describes her Six Saturday courses as "boutique-style workshops," the four current presenters offer a wide variety of viewpoints, e.g., Pamela Nye and Amanda Choflet have academic nurse backgrounds; Michelle Mattson speaks from a nurse-owned business perspective; and Johnny Tan is a former corporate executive, current business owner, and nationwide podcast producer.



All four have experience in business ownership, teaching, and coaching.



For 2022, Nye's "Six Saturdays" workshop plans include Mental Health Nurse Entrepreneurs, Pediatric Nurse Entrepreneurs, and End-of-Life Nurse Entrepreneurs.When asked whether she's deserving of "Nurse Pirate" branding, Nye smiles comfortably as she explains, "If I'm branded, I'm hopeful the moniker identifies me as someone who helped facilitate settings where nurses can enjoy their work, feel challenged, and valued while working in their current positions."Supporting her beliefs, Nye defers to the article published in the July/August 2021 issue of Clinical Nurse Specialist, The Journal for Advanced Nursing Practice, where Susan Alexander, DNP, RN, writes, "What is more troubling, and inestimable, is the loss of those who would have pursued careers in nursing but chose other paths after witnessing the risks that nurses encountered in caring for patients with COVID-19." Widening opportunities for young people considering the field of nursing should include innovation and business opportunities.



The importance of embracing an entrepreneurial curriculum for college and university schools of nursing cannot be overstated."Additional information about Nye's 2022 next "Six Saturdays to a Nursing Business" can be viewed at https://neurosciencenursing.biz.



Nye's email address is pamelajanenye@neurosciencenursing.org.Disclosure: As News Director for WCNi News Service, Chuck Foster provides pro bono media liaison assistance for Operation Scrubs and its nonprofit-related services.

Chuck FosterWCNi News Service+1 424-781-9700chuckfoster@operationscrubs.org

