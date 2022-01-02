Five people killed in a landmine blast in Iraq’s Basra

2022/01/02 | 02:18 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- A landmine detonated in Iraq’s Basra province on Saturday, Baghdad Al-Youm reported.

According to the report, five people were killed and six others were wounded in the explosion of the landmine in the southern Iraqi province.

Some of the injured are in critical condition, the report continued.

Iraqi security sources said the detonated landmine dated back to the US-imposed wars against Iraq in 1991 or 2003.

