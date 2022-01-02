Investment Opportunities in Iraqi Marshes


2022/01/02 | 04:52 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

The head of Iraq's National Investment Commission (NIC), Ms.

Suha Daoud Najjar [Suha Dawood Najar] has reiterated the importance of reviving the Iraqi Marshes, and enabling them to receive tourists.

At a meeting with the Director General of the Marshes, Mr.

Hussein Ali Hussein, and his accompanying delegation, she said investment opportunities […]

