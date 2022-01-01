PUTT STATEMENT TO NEW YORK GOVERNOR KATHY HOCHUL: PHARMACY PAYMENT PARITY BILL VETO IS A VOTE AGAINST YOUR PEOPLE

2022/01/02 | 06:52 - Source: Iraq News

You have aligned your administration with a select few Fortune 15 “middlemen” corporations whose first allegiance is to shareholders, not to keep your state’s healthcare costs in check.”

— Pharmacists United for Truth & Transparency

WINSTON SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Board of Directors of Pharmacists United for Truth and Transparency (PUTT) issues the following statement in response to New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s veto of S6603 / A7598 “Fee for Service” bill:Governor Hochul, by choosing to override the New York State Legislature’s unanimous vote to pass S6603 / A7598 the Medicaid “Fee for Service” bill into law, you have instead chosen to act against the best interest of New York’s patients, healthcare providers, and taxpayers.



You have aligned your administration with a select few Fortune 15 “middlemen” corporations whose first allegiance is to shareholders, not to keep your state’s healthcare costs in check.The actions of these prescription drug middlemen are obvious and well documented.



By working against your own legislature, you fall in line with previous New York governors who’ve bought into the unsubstantiated lies of “drug cost savings” and then made – and broken - promises to the state’s community pharmacies and the patients who depend on them.



Like previous administrations, the timing of this veto is shady and suspect, as is your explanation for vetoing the bill.



By referencing the well-funded opposition’s talking points, you’ve demonstrated a willingness to allow the State of New York to continue to be exploited by middlemen corporations whose profit motives are obvious and whose profiteering practices are well documented.Governor Hochul, your state is buckling beneath the burden of record-high COVID infections and deaths.



You are taking for granted the work of your state’s community pharmacies on the front lines of this terrible pandemic, where they’ve been for nearly 2 years.



New York’s pharmacies need the support and assurance that when it comes to serving the more than 6.8 million Medicaid/CHP recipients, the state has their back and will ensure they are not paid less than their counterpart PBM-owned pharmacies for providing the same medications and service.You said your administration would be different, but so far nothing has changed.



We appeal to you to examine the degree to which pharmacy benefit middlemen are exploiting New York Medicaid and to put an end to the bilking of your taxpayers.# # #

Monique WhitneyPharmacists United for Truth & Transparency+1 505-480-4150monique@truthrx.org

You just read:

News Provided By

January 01, 2022, 23:24 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release