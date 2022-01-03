Iraqis convene at martyrdom location of Resistance commanders

2022/01/03 | 00:26 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- A huge number of Iraqi people gathered at Baghdad airport, where former Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Lt.
Gen.
Qassem Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) Martyr Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were assassinated by the US terrorist forces near Baghdad International Airport on Jan.
03, 2020, Baghdad Al-Youm or Baghdad Today website reported.
According to the report, people lit candles at the martyrdom site of martyrs Gen.
Gen.
According to the report, people lit candles at the martyrdom site of martyrs Gen.
Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis to pay tribute to the martyrs of Resistance Movement on the second anniversary of their martyrdom.
The latest news indicates that there was a large gathering of Iraqis on the street of Baghdad Airport.
Iraqi people held a million-march demonstration on the second anniversary of the anti-terror commanders' assassination in Baghdad yesterday January 01.
