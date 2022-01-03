Iraqis convene at martyrdom location of Resistance commanders

2022/01/03 | 00:26 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- A huge number of Iraqi people gathered at Baghdad airport, where former Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Lt.Gen.Qassem Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) Martyr Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were assassinated by the US terrorist forces near Baghdad International Airport on Jan.03, 2020, Baghdad Al-Youm or Baghdad Today website reported.

According to the report, people lit candles at the martyrdom site of martyrs Gen.



Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis to pay tribute to the martyrs of Resistance Movement on the second anniversary of their martyrdom.

The latest news indicates that there was a large gathering of Iraqis on the street of Baghdad Airport.

Iraqi people held a million-march demonstration on the second anniversary of the anti-terror commanders' assassination in Baghdad yesterday January 01.

