Motorbike bombing in Iraq's Basra targeted officer: PM

2022/01/03 | 06:08 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- A deadly motorcycle bombing in the southern Iraqi city of Basra this week targeted an intelligence officer in the security services, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi said on Wednesday.

The officer in question, who worked for the intelligence, was investigating targeted killings of activists, a security source who spoke on condition of anonymity told AFP.

At least four civilians were killed and four others wounded in Tuesday's motorcycle bombing near a hospital in central Basra.



The attack has not been claimed.

"Yesterday, we witnessed an attempt to assassinate an officer in Basra because he was searching for the criminals and death squads," Kadhemi said.

Since protests broke out across much of Iraq in October 2019 over rampant corruption and high unemployment rates, dozens of activists and protesters have been targeted in assassinations or attempted killings, while others were briefly abducted.

The government, led by Kadhemi who took office in May 2020, has repeatedly vowed to track down the perpetrators.

On Wednesday, Kadhemi said the killers of security adviser and researcher Hisham al-Hashemi, who was shot near his home in July 2020, were now "in prison awaiting justice".

"We salute the courageous judges in the city of Basra who were not terrorised by the blackmail and intimidation of groups and death squads," he added.

In early November, a court in Basra sentenced two people to death over the killing of a teenager who took part in protests last year.

Days earlier, the same court had sentenced another man to death over the killing of two journalists covering the demonstrations in Basra in January 2020.

Related Links Iraq: The first technology war of the 21st century

Thanks for being here; We need your help.



The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline.



And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal

SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Motorcycle bomb kills four in Iraq: official Basra, Iraq (AFP) Dec 7, 2021 At least four civilians were killed and four more wounded on Tuesday in a motorcycle bombing near a hospital in southern Iraq's Basra city, security forces said.



Referring to "the explosion of a motorcycle", they said in a statement that "four citizens were killed and four others injured while two vehicles near the motorcycle caught fire".



There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the explosion.



The blast hit at a crossroads in central Basra, near a hospital and a popular market, an ...



read more