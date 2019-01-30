South Korea, Iraq agree on expanding cooperation in defense, energy

2019/01/30 | 15:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- South Korea has reached an agreement with Iraq to expand cooperation in infrastructure, plant construction, the defense industry and energy sectors, Seoul's foreign ministry has said.The agreement was reached during a meeting this week between Iraqi top leaders and Han Byung-do, President Moon Jae-in's special adviser for Iraq, who topped a government delegation to Baghdad from Monday till Wednesday.The meeting was attended by officials from the foreign, finance and construction ministries, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) and some business leaders.During the meetings with Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi and President Barham Salih, Han conveyed Moon's message of hope for closer partnerships between the two sides, as they commemorate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties.Meanwhile, the Iraqi leaders indicated much of partnerships with South Korea, which has been a longtime good friend of the country, according to the ministry.The delegation also met with more than 50 South Korean company officials working in Iraq, the statement added.Iraq is the third-largest crude oil exporter to South Korea, with trade volume totaling US$78.3 in 2017.