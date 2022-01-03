Isaiah Brown releases generational hit record

2022/01/03 | 15:44 - Source: Iraq News

Artwork created by Isaiah Brown for his single "The End," released December 31st, 2021

Photo of Isaiah Brown's performance captured at the NOS Event Center for Hard Summer Music Festival

Screenshot of performance of "The End" from Isaiah Brown & Tawnted via Instagram Reels

After months of not having released a record from his project, Isaiah Brown shocked the internet with the year ending release of his new single "The End."

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, on December 31st, the world was graced with a new song to close the year off and move onto bigger, better things.



If you're a fan of the emerging talent Isaiah Brown then you'll understand the anticipation behind any of his releases.



After not having released a record from his project in months, Brown gave his fans and listeners an anthem for going into the new year with a clean slate and positive intentions.Known for his soulful take on pop music and unique approach to the blending of genre, Isaiah Brown has captured the attention of people around the globe with his new song.



In a recent interview on Instagram Live, Brown stated that "the best part about starting a new year is giving it concrete goals and intentions.



'The End' could contain a different message to each and every person that listens.



While I wrote 'The End' about moving on from being with somebody I loved deeply, it evolved into the active affirmation that one door closed is a better door opened.



I try not to set New Years Resolutions because expectation is the killer of dreams, but the mentality I feel now from this song is my approach to 2022.""The End" also features an emotionally-spirited verse from up and coming artist 'Tawnted.' Jonathan Armswood (Tawnted) gained a massive following after his groundbreaking single "Start A War" made a wave on TikTok, and his collaboration with Isaiah Brown is no different.



During a livestream on TikTok, Tawnted explained to his fans that to him the song is about "moving on and leaving toxic people or situations behind.



Being content with 'the end' of a toxic relationship whether it be romantic or friendship." The energy carried in his verse certainly captures the feeling of finally turning away from something that no longer fuels purpose in ones life.This track features deep, powerful production by the talented Mark Rhodes (aka MT Streets.) Using a guitar sample created by Isaiah Brown, Rhodes built the record around the emotion of devastating yet appreciated change.



Brown and Rhodes are said to have multiple unreleased records together, and "The End" is supposedly the first of many.



Based on the world's reaction to their first work released, fans could expect to see many more new records pushed out by these two.Without a doubt, "The End" is a song everybody should hear at least once.



The world has endured unthinkable amounts of trauma in the past couple years, and it needs a new theme song to thrive.



The end of 2021 marks a new era of society wherein all members work together for a better future, and "The End" by Isaiah Brown is the perfect tune to go into 2022 with that mentality."The End" was released on all streaming & social media platforms hours before the start of 2022, and is available to everyone now! For more updates on Isaiah Brown and his upcoming releases, follow his social media pages @IsaiahBrownMusic.



This is set to be the first single of many in the coming months, with rumors of another record coming in just two weeks! If you're looking for a new song to set your mood for the future, "The End" may be the perfect candidate.

Distrokid YouTube release of "The End" by Isaiah Brown featuring Tawnted.



Official Lyric Video will release on Isaiah Brown's Youtube Channel just a few days.

