Results of Iraq Women Integrated Social and Health Survey

2022/01/04 | 03:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Ministry of Planning, UNFPA launch results of the second Iraq Women Integrated Social and Health Survey The Ministry of Planning, the Central Statistical Organization and UNFPA have launched the results of the second Iraq Women Integrated Social and Health (IWISH) survey, conducted in collaboration with the Ministry of Planning at the Kurdistan Regional Government - […]

