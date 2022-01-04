NIC Opens New Entrance to Bismayah City

2022/01/04 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The National Investment Commission (NIC) has opened a new entrance to the city of Bismayah, near Baghdad.Head of the NIC, Suha Daoud Najjar [Suha Dawood Najar], said the road will reduce traffic and facilitate smooth entry for residents into the complex.It is 235 meters long and 50 meters wide, connecting […]

