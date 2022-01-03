Apollos University Adopts Metaverse to Remarkably Enhance Student Interaction

2022/01/04 | 12:18 - Source: Iraq News

Apollos University is at the forefront of the business world offering students the ability to combine business and leadership along with state-of-the-art IT.

We are entering an era where technology will bring us closer together, instantly, and profoundly improve education and business operations forever.”

GREAT FALLS, MT, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, distance learning has not only gained world-wide acceptance, but in a high majority of cases, it has proved to be the only viable option.



Virtually all such learning is occurring in two-dimension (2D) on a computer screen, tablet, or smartphone.The up-and-coming metaverse and the technologies it uses including XR/AI/IoT/Blockchain will have the power to completely reshape the future learning experience with its three-dimension (3D) virtual platform.



It is a vast online realm where people can engage through digital avatars.



When used for a classroom, students around the world can interact as if they were situated physically next to each other and their instructors using virtual reality (VR) headsets.



The metaverse is a hypothesized 3D environment, through personal computing, smartphones, and virtual augmented reality headsets, combining both virtual and physical spaces.



It also implements social media elements such as avatar identity, and content creation.The metaverse is the container or umbrella if you may, which is bringing together technologies that essentially are able to create a virtual-custom environment where we can meet virtually for business, education, social, entertainment, any time any place anywhere.



Apollos University is presently diversifying regarding its product offerings and embracing the metaverse concept.



Apollos has been testing and utilizing metaverse technologies within its own business operations/collaborations with respect to its global workforce, and the results are mind-blowing.



Working and learning in an online 3d immersive environment has resulted in tremendous improvement in employee engagement, learning, experience, and productivity.Thus, from today, we are pleased to announce that Apollos is able to offer a full blown 3d VR metaverse education program.



The first offering with will be a professional development course in “Artificial Intelligence for Business Leaders” through the University’s exceedingly engaging platform.



Dr.



Jae Maloney, Head of the Distance Learning XR and AI project at Apollos, stated, “we are entering an era where technology will bring us closer together, instantly, and profoundly improve education and business operations forever.”We are at the precipice where innovation is really starting to meet purpose.



These metaverse technologies will enable anybody taking part to really have the feeling of being in class with their co-students and teachers.



It makes absolutely no difference where you are in the world as metaverse technologies enable everybody to be apart but still together.Apollos University is at the forefront of the business world by offering students the ability to combine business and leadership along with state-of-the-art Information Technology.



The university is located in beautiful Great Falls, Montana and students can study 100% online via distance education or in a hybrid methodology.



Visit Apollos at https://apollos.edu, via email at info@apollos.edu, or call toll free 1-844-476-5567 or 406-604-4300 for more information.

Dr.



