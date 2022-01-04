2022/01/04 | 15:02 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Genel Energy has announced that drilling operations on the QD-2 well at Qara Dagh (40% working interest and operator) have been suspended.As previously stated, the well had been side-tracked in response to encountering more complex geology above the target reservoir than expected.Two further side-tracks have been initiated, but the licence partners have now […]

read more Genel Suspends Drilling Ops on QD-2 well at Qara Dagh first appeared on Iraq Business News.