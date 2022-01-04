Animation Guru company of Calcutta India seeks clients worldwide for their unique and compelling animations services

2022/01/04 | 16:34 - Source: Iraq News

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the last few years, the arena of advertising and communication has changed drastically, and that in spite of outlets getting changed the power of the moving image continues to be the most effective way of communicating.Animation Guru a company in Calcutta India aims to create some of the most unique and compelling animations being done anywhere.



Whether for TV, the web, or the big screen, our mission is to take the animation to soar heights of creativity.



Our collective creativity and unique artistry help us solve our client's needs through the visceral language of animation.



Animation Guru has always been a single-point solution for any of your needs related to Animation, Graphic Design, Web Development, and Mobile Application.Having an industry experience of over 14 years they have served clients domestic and international.



We make inspiring and engaging Animation for clients around the world.



Our services include explainer and promotional videos, 2D & 3D animations for TV Series, TV Commercials, Music Videos, Intros, and much more.They have opened a marketing service branch office for USA customers in the TV, music and advertising industry“We are confident to do any volume of work as we have a constant source of reserve manpower resource from our training institute.



Our benched resources can be specially deployed for projects with special training as per client’s requirement.” Stated Mr.



Sonjay Adhikary Managing Director at their Indian headquarters.



He further stated “With our diversity in services we practically cover every part from Design and Multimedia to full feature animation movies.



Their customers include Nickelodeon, Cartoon Channel and many companies domestic and global.



Their USA branch manager Bernardo Rubie can beContact at Headquarters in India No : +91 8240412337In USA 1 646 571 7289E-Mail Id : animationguru1980@gmail.comWebsite : www.animationguruweb.comSkype Id : itzanimationguru

