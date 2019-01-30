Russia says ready to assist Baghdad to eliminate ISIS presence

2019/01/30 | 15:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Moscow has expressed readiness to assist Baghdad to eliminate the terrorist presence in Iraq, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday."We are pleased to note that the situation in Iraq has improved after most of the ISIL [ISIS] forces were defeated, though the task of eliminating the terrorist threat has not been accomplished in some parts of your country yet, so we are interested in actively assisting you in the matter," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart Mohamed Ali Alhakim.Lavrov also pointed out that he needs to acknowledge the Iraqi foreign minister’s view on "the current developments in Iraq, Syria and other countries of the region as far as the fight against terrorism is concerned."
