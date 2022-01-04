California Revocable Trust Explained

2022/01/04 | 22:26 - Source: Iraq News

In California, a revocable trust is a trust that can be revoked by the person who created it.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, 92649, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In California, a trust is often referred to as a “revocable trust.” A California revocable trust is a trust that can be revoked by the person who created it.



Revocation restores the person to where he or she was before the trust was created.



In other words, revocation of a trust makes the trust useless.The terms ‘revocable’ and ‘trust’ are often used together.



This is to distinguish a revocable trust from an irrevocable trust.



Irrevocable trusts are permanent and cannot be changed without an order from the court.California irrevocable trusts are a useful tool to reduce estate tax, the so-called “death tax.” Individuals with assets of five million dollars and couples with assets of ten million dollars should be concerned about the estate tax.



These Californians may need an irrevocable trust.



But for most Californians, the estate tax is not a problem.



In California the vast majority of trusts are created to avoid probate and are revocable.This press release was prepared by Mark W.



Bidwell, a licensed California attorney.



