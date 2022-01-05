UNOPS awards Contracts to Equip Health Centers in Anbar

2022/01/05 | 04:50 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Ardh Al-Mewada has won contracts with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) for the provision the following for Primary Health Centers in Anbar: Lot 1 - Supply & Installation of Medical Equipment: Contract value $58,500 Lot 2 - Supply & Installation of Furniture: Contract value $68,870 Lot 3 - Supply […]

